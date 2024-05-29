Manitoba Underdogs Rescue Recognized with Custom Land Rover

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Underdogs Rescue has been awarded a customized Land Rover Defender 130 SUV for its contributions to animal welfare in the province.

The prestigious accolade was presented to the charity on Wednesday during a vehicle unveiling at a Winnipeg dealership.

MUR won in the Animal, Wildlife & Marine Welfare category at the 2023 Defender Service Awards in Texas late last year. The recognition celebrates organizations demonstrating unparalleled dedication to addressing the needs of their local communities in areas such as animal shelters, wildlife rescue, and marine conservation.

Dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and finding loving homes for unwanted animals across Manitoba, MUR operates through the efforts of volunteers and foster homes. They focus particularly on communities in northern Manitoba grappling with challenges in managing pet populations, and ensuring that animals receive vital care, including food, water, shelter, and veterinary attention.

“Receiving the keys to our customized Defender 130 marks a significant milestone in our journey to serve animals in need and their communities,” said Jessica Hansen, executive director of Manitoba Underdogs Rescue.

“This powerful vehicle equips us to extend our reach and impact, facilitating our rescue efforts seamlessly.”

In addition to the vehicle award, MUR has received $25,000 USD from Animal Planet as a category sponsor, while CHASE has awarded $5,000 USD to each of the 30 category finalists, totalling $32,500 in prize money to further support their missions.

Those interested in supporting Manitoba Underdogs Rescue’s cause can donate online.