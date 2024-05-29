Redwood Avenue Fire Sends Three People to Hospital

WINNIPEG — A late night fire on Tuesday in a three-storey apartment building sent three people to hospital.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the 400 block of Redwood Avenue just after 11 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building and had the fire under control by around 11:49 p.m.

Residents of the building self-evacuated before crews arrived, however, three people were sent to hospital in unstable condition.

One cat was rescued from the building, while two other cats were found deceased.

Temporary accommodations were arranged for displaced residents.

Damage estimates aren’t available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.