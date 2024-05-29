Police Remove Live Grenade from Transcona Home

The Winnipeg police bomb unit safely removed a live explosive from a Transcona area home on Tuesday.

Police were called to a residence in the Kildare-Redonda neighbourhood at around 12:30 p.m. for a report of an explosive device.

A person was clearing out their garage when they found a grenade, prompting police to be called.

Officers were assisted by ammunition technicians from the Canadian Armed Forces and safely removed the live ordnance.

It’s not known how the grenade ended up in the garage, but it’s not believed to have been stored with criminal intent.

Should anyone find an explosive, police remind the public to not handle or move it, call 911 and leave the area until emergency personnel arrive.