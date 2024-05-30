Alfred Avenue Blaze Sends One to Hospital

WINNIPEG — One person was sent to hospital early Thursday after a fire in the 600 block of Alfred Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene of a one-and-a-half-storey duplex just before 4 a.m. to find the structure engulfed. It was declared under control by around 5 a.m.

Residents self-evacuated before crews arrived. Multiple people were assessed by paramedics on scene. One person was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Firefighters also located two cats, one of which was deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no damage estimates are available.