Winnipeg Goldeyes President and Manager Set for Hall of Fame Induction

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have announced their president, Sam Katz, and longtime field manager, Hal Lanier, will be inducted into the American Association of Professional Baseball Hall of Fame during the All-Star Game festivities this summer.

Katz, instrumental in revitalizing professional baseball in Winnipeg since 1994, and Lanier, renowned for his decade-long tenure as manager, will join a select group of baseball luminaries in this prestigious honour.

“Congratulations to Hal and Sam! It’s appropriate that two people who have meant so much to the game of baseball in Winnipeg are entering the Hall of Fame at the same time,” said Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier.

Katz and Lanier join team legend Reggie Abercrombie and the club’s inaugural manager, Doug Simunic, who were part of the Hall of Fame’s first membership class in 2023.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 23.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park to face the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday at 7 p.m. for a three-game weekend series.