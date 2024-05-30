Teen Rendered Unconscious in Serious Winnipeg Assault

Winnipeg police have charged a teen after a serious assault in the Polo Park area sent a young girl to hospital on April 17.

Police say a group of youths were in the parking lot at Madison Street and Ness Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Bystanders called police and reported that a female was being kicked and punched by the suspect while other youths recorded the assault on their phones and were encouraging the fight.

The 13-year-old victim was located unconscious on the ground. The youths fled the area after taking the victim’s backpack.

The teen was transported to hospital in unstable condition suffering serious head and facial injuries. She was eventually upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators learned the victim and the suspect were previously known to each other and had attended the area together when the unprovoked assault occurred.

On May 28, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 700 block of Machray Avenue. Police took a 15-year-old Winnipeg girl into custody.

She is facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault. She remains in custody.