Pride Winnipeg Festival Street Closures

WINNIPEG — Portions of downtown Winnipeg streets will be temporarily closed beginning today for the Pride Winnipeg Festival.

Northbound Hargrave Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue closed at 6 a.m. this morning and will remain so until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The remainder of the closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, including:

Westbound Broadway from Edmonton Street to Memorial Boulevard

Memorial Boulevard in both directions from Broadway to York Avenue

Northbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to St. Mary Avenue

Eastbound Portage Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street

Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way

Eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way

To view the parade route and to find out more about Pride Winnipeg festivities, visit pridewinnipeg.com.