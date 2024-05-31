Home » News » Pride Winnipeg Festival Street Closures

Pride Winnipeg Festival Street Closures

May 31, 2024 6:00 AM | News


Pride Winnipeg Parade

People celebrate during the Pride Winnipeg parade on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Memorial Park. (COLIN CORNEAU / CHRISD.CA FILE)

WINNIPEG — Portions of downtown Winnipeg streets will be temporarily closed beginning today for the Pride Winnipeg Festival.

Northbound Hargrave Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue closed at 6 a.m. this morning and will remain so until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The remainder of the closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, including:

  • Westbound Broadway from Edmonton Street to Memorial Boulevard
  • Memorial Boulevard in both directions from Broadway to York Avenue
  • Northbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to St. Mary Avenue
  • Eastbound Portage Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street
  • Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way
  • Eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way

To view the parade route and to find out more about Pride Winnipeg festivities, visit pridewinnipeg.com.


