Pride Winnipeg Festival Street Closures

WINNIPEG — Portions of downtown Winnipeg streets will be temporarily closed beginning today for the Pride Winnipeg Festival.
Northbound Hargrave Street between Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue closed at 6 a.m. this morning and will remain so until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.
The remainder of the closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, including:
- Westbound Broadway from Edmonton Street to Memorial Boulevard
- Memorial Boulevard in both directions from Broadway to York Avenue
- Northbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to St. Mary Avenue
- Eastbound Portage Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street
- Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way
- Eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way
To view the parade route and to find out more about Pride Winnipeg festivities, visit pridewinnipeg.com.