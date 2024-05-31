Winnipeg Residents Asked for Feedback on Proposed Garbage, Recycling Improvements

The City of Winnipeg is seeking feedback on how to improve garbage and recycling collection in the city.

Residents and stakeholders were initially asked for their input on the topic last fall as part of the city’s Comprehensive Integrated Waste Management Strategy.

Among the ideas is an inspection program that looks for unacceptable items in garbage and recycling carts and fines for residents who repeatedly place such unwanted items in their carts.

The recommendations can be viewed during two open houses on June 13 and June 20. An online survey is also available until June 27, 2024.

The survey and open house information are on the city’s website.