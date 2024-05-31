‘Complete Shock’: Winnipeg Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

May 31, 2024 9:45 AM | News

A Winnipeg woman is feeling overjoyed after becoming the city’s newest millionaire.

Sheila Wolfe won the big $1 million prize on the April 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

(She also won a free play, but that’s not as exciting.)

“I buy a lot of tickets,” Wolfe said, in a release. “I enjoy playing the lottery!”

Wolfe originally thought she had won $1,000 when she checked her ticket at the terminal.

“But the retailer handed me a slip and told me it was a million-dollar win!”

Wolfe has plans to visit family across the country with her new winnings and said she’s very excited to have this news to share with them.

“I’m in complete shock,” she said. “I hope everyone has the opportunity to experience a lottery win!”

Wolfe bought her winning ticket at Shoppers Drug Mart at 3665 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg.