RCMP Investigating Homicide in Fisher River Cree Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Fisher River Cree Nation over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a missing person from the community on Saturday.

Multiple RCMP resources were utilized on Sunday to begin a search for the individual.

Late yesterday afternoon, the body of the missing 51-year-old man was found in the RM of Fisher. The death is being treated as a homicide.

The victim appears to have been targeted and there is no indication of any ongoing threat to public safety.

RCMP continue to investigate.