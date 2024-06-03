Home » News » RCMP Investigating Homicide in Fisher River Cree Nation

RCMP Investigating Homicide in Fisher River Cree Nation

June 3, 2024 8:39 AM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Fisher River Cree Nation over the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a missing person from the community on Saturday.

Multiple RCMP resources were utilized on Sunday to begin a search for the individual.

Late yesterday afternoon, the body of the missing 51-year-old man was found in the RM of Fisher. The death is being treated as a homicide.

The victim appears to have been targeted and there is no indication of any ongoing threat to public safety.

RCMP continue to investigate.


ADVERTISEMENT

Tags: Crime | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

TRENDING VIDEOS