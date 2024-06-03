Pets on Pints: WHS Launches New Fundraiser

The Winnipeg Humane Society has partnered up with Good Neighbour Brewing Company for a unique fundraiser.

Pets on Pints gives pet owners the chance to see their dog, cat or critter featured on a limited-edition Good Neighbour beer can.

“We are so excited to be partnering with Good Neighbour Brewing Co. on, what we think, is a Manitoba pet owner’s dream — an incredible local beer that features their pet pal, all in support of the animals in our province,” said Jessica Miller, CEO of the WHS.

To enter, pet owners can upload their favourite pet pic at winnipeghumanesociety.ca and encourage votes for their furry friend. Each vote costs $1, with all the funds raised supporting the WHS. The two pets with the most votes win a spot on their limited-edition Good Neighbour beer can.

Two more labels are up for grabs for a dog, and a cat or critter through a random draw of entrants who raise at least $100. The winning four entries will receive a flat of beer featuring their face.

The limited-edition cans will also be available from the Good Neighbour Brewer & Bottle Shop beginning July 17, with proceeds from the beer going to WHS.

Pets on Pints runs from June 3-21, 2024.