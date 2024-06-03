Suspect Arrested in Double Homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a double homicide after a shooting in Minegoziibe Anishinabe (formerly Pine Creek First Nation).

Police were called to a home on West Road on Sunday night, where they located an injured 34-year-old man. He succumbed to his injuries on scene despite life-saving measures.

At around 4:30 a.m. Monday, a deceased 52-year-old woman was located in the area where the first victim was found.

Officers identified a potential suspect as a 19-year-old man from the community. His residence was contained and shots were fired at RCMP from within the home. No injuries were reported.

The suspect attempted to flee in an off-road vehicle but was arrested by officers. He remains in custody and charges haven’t yet been laid.

RCMP continue to investigate.