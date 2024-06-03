PHOTOS: Pride Parade Takes Over Downtown Winnipeg

The weekend included three days of festivities throughout the city, including at The Forks, where thousands gathered to celebrate.
Festivities concluded on Sunday, where the parade started with a rally at the Manitoba legislature, and then proceeded throughout downtown and concluded at The Forks. Approximately 6,000 people participated in the parade this year.
People celebrate during the Pride Winnipeg parade on Sunday, June 2, 2024, on Memorial Boulevard. (COLIN CORNEAU / FOR CHRISD.CA)
A corporate float from RBC is seen preparing for the Pride Winnipeg parade on Sunday, June 2, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / FOR CHRISD.CA)
People celebrate during the Pride Winnipeg parade on Sunday, June 2, 2024, on Memorial Boulevard. (COLIN CORNEAU / FOR CHRISD.CA)
An onlooker waves their support during the Pride Winnipeg parade on Sunday, June 2, 2024. (COLIN CORNEAU / FOR CHRISD.CA)