Woman Sexually Assaulted in Richmond West Park

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Richmond West park on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. in Kirkbridge Park after the victim, in her 20s, was walking home from a bus stop on nearby Pembina Highway.

Police say as she passed through the park, she was pushed to the ground by an unknown male and sexually assaulted. The suspect fled on a bicycle, and she ran to safety. Police were contacted, and the victim received medical attention.

The suspect is described as a male with light skin who spoke English. He had an average build and was approximately 5’8” in height. He was wearing all black, with a black cap, black pants, and a

COVID-style face mask.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video in the area is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.