Winnipeg’s Krispy Kreme Sets Opening Date

WINNIPEG — Krispy Kreme Canada has announced the opening date for local doughnut lovers to get their glazy fix.

The company announced Tuesday that its 4,600-square-foot store at 465 Sterling Lyon Parkway will officially open on June 18.

Krispy Kreme will be giving away prizes for the grand opening celebration, including 12 golden tickets, each redeemable for a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

The location is the first for Krispy Kreme in Winnipeg and has been creating fanfare online, with many posting construction progress pictures of the building.

The company held a job fair earlier this spring to recruit employees.

ChrisD.ca will have a preview of the new Krispy Kreme to share with our readers next week.