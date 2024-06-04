Girl Sexually Assaulted on Winnipeg Playground: Police

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a child was sexually assaulted on a local playground on Monday.

Police say at around 5:15 p.m., an elementary school child was playing after hours at a school playground in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

That’s when an unknown man approached the victim and another child. Police say the suspect began making sexually explicit comments, then grabbed one of the children and touched her in a sexual manner.

The child broke free and ran home to report the incident to an adult. Neither of the children required medical attention.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-3296 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.