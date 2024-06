One Man Dead in Police-Involved Shooting in Niverville

One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Niverville.

Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police remain on scene as of Wednesday morning in the area of Drovers Run.

RCMP say the large police presence began at around 3 a.m.

One female in custody and one male fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Further information is expected to be provided as soon as it is available.