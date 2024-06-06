RCMP Bust Illegal Cannabis Distribution Centre in Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP have made a large seizure after the discovery of an illegal cannabis distribution centre in Flin Flon.

Mounties executed a search warrant at a home on Princess Boulevard on April 30, where they seized more than $430,000 in products.

Officers uncovered a large quantity of dried cannabis, more than $90,000 in cash, thousands of individually packaged cannabis gummies, hundreds of cannabis-infused chocolate bars, hundreds of vials of shatter, cannabis extracts, resins and other cannabis derivates, multiple pounds of psilocybin and 25 firearms.

Police say all cannabis products weren’t marked with proper Manitoba taxation stamps.

A 42-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested at the scene. They will appear in Flin Flon court on August 1, 2024 to face multiple charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.