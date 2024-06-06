Manitoba Man Wins $100K on Scratch Lottery Ticket

A Manitoba man is $100,000 richer after recently winning big on an Ultimate scratch ticket.

Ronald Bedard, a resident of Narol, won the prize on a $100 ticket and wasn’t expecting to see so many zeroes.

“My only reaction was shock and joy,” he said. “Nothing prepares you!”

Bedard is already planning how to spend his new windfall.

“I’ve been building a home for myself. This will go a long way to helping me complete it!”

Bedard purchased his winning scratch ticket at the Red River Co-op located at 1600 Regent Avenue West in Winnipeg.