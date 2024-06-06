Charges Laid After River Avenue Assault Victim Dies

Winnipeg police have laid murder charges following the death of a man who was assaulted in the 400 block of River Avenue last month.

Police located an unconscious 56-year-old man suffering from serious injuries on the evening of May 25.

Officers provided emergency medical care before paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to hospital in serious condition, where he remained on life-support.

On Wednesday, Richard Lauren Fehr succumbed to his injuries sustained in the assault.

Police have since arrested Dorion Anthony Terrence Olson, 25, and charged him with second-degree murder.