Cyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run on Wellington Crescent

WINNIPEG — A 61-year-old man riding a bike has died following a collision with a vehicle on Wellington Crescent.

The incident happened on Thursday at around 7 a.m. near Cockburn Street North.

Winnipeg police say both the cyclist and vehicle were travelling eastbound at the time of the crash.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have determined the collision was a hit-and-run. The vehicle involved has since been recovered.

Anyone with information or dash cam/home surveillance video is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.

As of 4:20 p.m., the area remained cordoned off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.