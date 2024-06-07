Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 8

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a 76-year-old woman.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident happened at around 12:10 p.m. at Highway 8 and Northumberland Road in the RM of West St. Paul.

An officer who was conducting speed enforcement heard the collision behind them and immediately responded.

The female passenger was found unresponsive, while the 76-year-old man driving the SUV was injured. Both occupants, from Winnipeg, were taken to hospital where the female succumbed to her injuries. The man remains in stable condition.

A nurse who was passing by stopped to assist until paramedics arrived.

Police say the SUV was travelling westbound on Northumberland Road when it proceeded from the stop sign entering Highway 8. The vehicle was then struck on the driver’s side by a northbound SUV, driven by a 27-year-old Ste. Agathe woman. She wasn’t injured in the collision.