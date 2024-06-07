Ray St. Germain Honoured with Street Renaming

WINNIPEG — Canadian music icon Ray St. Germain has been honoured with a street bearing his name in St. Vital.

The Manitoba Métis Federation announced Friday the renaming of St. Michael Road in St. Vital to Big Sky Country Way.

“I’m so touched that my community would bring this forward to the City of Winnipeg, and that the city would be willing to make this change,” said St. Germain, in a release.

“Music is such a core part of who I am, and it’s been a connection point for my family, my community and all Canadians throughout my career. I thank my friend Kelly Ryback and the Red River Métis community for making this happen.”

The street, where his childhood home is located, has been named after his national network television show “Big Sky Country,” and in honour of his contributions to the music entertainment industry. The show ran for 13 years, making St. Germain a nationally and internationally recognized Red River Métis celebrity.

St. Germain’s illustrious music career saw him inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame by the Canadian Country Music Association in September 2010.

“Ray’s contributions to elevating our stories, our music and our community are too numerous to count, but those of us who have worked with him for decades understand how much of his life has been dedicated to bringing joy, knowledge and pride to people through music,” said David Chartrand, president of the MMF.