Driver, 19, Charged in Fatal Cyclist Hit-and-Run

Winnipeg police have charged the driver of a vehicle that took off after a fatal collision involving a cyclist on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street North.

Winnipeg police say both the cyclist and vehicle were travelling eastbound at the time of the crash.

A 61-year-old man was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police determined a white BMW was speeding when the driver struck the cyclist and drove away from the scene.

Beckham Keneth Severight, 19, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He remains in custody.