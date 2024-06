Man in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Train in Transcona

WINNIPEG — A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a train late Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:55 p.m. on the tracks near Concordia Avenue East and Peguis Street in Transcona.

Police responded to the scene and learned the man had been walking on the tracks when he was hit by the westbound train.

Police are continuing to investigate and remind the public to exercise extreme caution when around active rail lines.