Manitoba Hydro Meter Readers, Inspectors Vote to Strike

WINNIPEG — Meter readers and inspectors at Manitoba Hydro could hit the picket line as early as next month.

Unifor Local 681, which represents 120 workers at Manitoba Hydro’s Utility Services subsidiary, voted 92 percent in favour of strike action on Saturday.

“If Manitoba Hydro intends to widen compensation gaps within its workforce, we’re going to have a problem,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne. “Local 681 members will have the support of Unifor members from coast to coast as they pursue a fair contract.”

Members are seeking similar gains to those already ratified by Manitoba Hydro for public sector workers. The union’s contract expired nearly two years ago.

Without a new contract, the Manitoba Hydro workers could begin legal strike action on July 3.

Aside from readings and inspections, Local 681 represents workers who also provide locating services to residents and businesses.