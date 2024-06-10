Sea Bears Sign 2023 CEBL Scoring Champion

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed the 2023 CEBL scoring champion, guard Justin Wright-Foreman.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native, 26, led the league with 29.2 points per game representing the Saskatchewan Rattlers last season, setting the highest scoring average in league history and finishing second to Winnipeg’s Teddy Allen in MVP votes.

“I’m ready to get to work. Last year was my first year in the CEBL. I didn’t know what to expect and had the greatest experience of my life,” Wright-Foreman said in a release.

“Now being here in Winnipeg, my mind is even more on winning a championship and growing as a player and person.

Wright-Foreman is the second former NBA draft pick to join the Sea Bears this season, after Byron Mullens. Wright-Foreman was selected 53rd overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. Since then, his pro career has spanned the NBA and NBA G League as well as international leagues in France, Turkey, Germany, China, Mexico and Italy.

The Sea Bears return to action on Thursday, June 13 in Vancouver before they return for a five-game homestand starting June 16.