Overdue Fisherman Dies on Manitoba Lake

Manitoba RCMP say an overdue fisherman has died after being reported missing on Kisseynew Lake last weekend.

Police from the Flin Flon detachment were notified at around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday that an 85-year-old man had gone fishing Friday, but didn’t return home.

A search of the area was conducted by air, boat and quads. RCMP along with Manitoba Conservation Officer Service, Manitoba Wildfire Service and local community members, assisted in the search.

The man’s body was located in the water at around 8:15 p.m. He had not been wearing a life jacket.

RCMP continue to investigate and an autopsy is scheduled.