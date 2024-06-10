Family of Winnipeg Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run Speaks Out

The family of a Winnipeg cyclist killed last week in a hit-and-run collision on Wellington Crescent is speaking out.

Rob Jenner, 61, died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike to work the morning of June 6.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on Wellington Crescent near Cockburn Street North.

The driver of the vehicle took off from the scene but was later arrested by police. Beckham Keneth Severight, 19, has been charged in the incident.

Jenner had worked as a shipper/receiver at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights since 2014. On Monday, the CMHR released a statement on behalf of his family:

“We want everyone to know Rob, not just because of how he died but because of how he lived. Rob was a loving and caring husband, father, stepfather, grandpa, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was an artist and writer; his home was filled with art. He was also an incredible chef – his family and friends looked forward to the meals he prepared for them with love. “Rob was friendly, blunt and also very kind. He had a soft spot for people and was quick to connect with everyone. He was a person who treated everyone he knew with respect and dignity. Rob didn’t treat people differently based on their job or the colour of their skin or who they loved. He was just Rob, a wonderful man, who loved to travel and who was looking forward to retirement. “Rob was taken from us, from all of us who loved him, too soon. Rob was killed cycling to work, something he loved to do. He knew cycling in this city could be dangerous but he loved it – he always left early, he was very safety conscious. He always cycled in his bright yellow safety gear, wore a helmet that had flashing lights and followed all the proper safety measures while on the road. The City needs to do more for safer roads for cyclists and we would ask every driver in Winnipeg reading this to think of Rob and take extra care and patience while passing cyclists. We don’t want another family to experience this grief.”

Rob’s wife, Wendy Van Loon, added: “He was my everything. And I know I was his.”

The family says a private funeral will be held in accordance with Jenner’s wishes, with a celebration of life to follow.