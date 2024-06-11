Police in Brandon Arrest 21 Men in Prostitution Sting

A two-day operation by multiple police forces in Brandon has resulted in the arrest of 21 men.

Project Blockade took place during the first week of June, and included Brandon police, Manitoba RCMP, and Winnipeg police.

The project focused on street level as well as online sexual exploitation.

Officers arrested the men for obtaining sexual services for consideration or communicating in any place for that purpose. The arrests took place on the streets in Brandon’s downtown area and in local hotels within the city.

Police also seized nine vehicles as part of the investigation.

All of the suspects were released pending future court dates.