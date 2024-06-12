Moose Name Morgan Klimchuk Assistant Coach

The Manitoba Moose have hired Morgan Klimchuk as an assistant coach under head coach Mark Morrison.

Klimchuk, 29, spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the WHL’s Victoria Royals. The club posted a 29-30-5-4 mark during the 2023-24 regular season, earning a post-season berth. Prior to his stint in Victoria, Klimchuk was an assistant coach for the Edge School U15 program.

During his playing career, the Regina native totalled 133 points (62G, 71A) in 274 AHL contests split between the Abbotsford Heat, Stockton Heat, Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators. Klimchuk also appeared in one NHL game with the Calgary Flames. Prior to turning pro, he posted 267 points (118G, 149A) in 261 WHL games split between the Regina Pats and Brandon Wheat Kings.