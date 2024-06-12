Police Investigating Kennedy Street Homicide

Winnipeg police say a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

Police were called to the scene at around 11:50 p.m. to find the victim suffering life-threatening injuries. Officers provided emergency medical care until an ambulance arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

He has been identified as Ricky Dwayne Mancheese, 49, of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.