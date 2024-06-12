Off-Duty Officer Assaulted in Downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — An off-duty police officer was assaulted Tuesday after being flagged down by a man allegedly in distress.

Police say the officer was driving his vehicle in the 100 block of Smith Street at around 4:15 p.m. when the incident happened.

The man approached the driver’s side of the officer’s vehicle and opened the door, where he began physically assaulting him in the upper body. The officer identified himself as being an off-duty cop as the suspect continued the assault, while attempting to pull him out of the vehicle while threatening to kill him.

The officer exited the vehicle when the suspect got into the driver’s seat and tried to unsuccessfully drive away. Three other officers nearby, also off-duty, managed to apprehend the suspect before he tried to run away. The officer involved sustained multiple upper-body injuries and sought medical attention.

Police learned the suspect had just been released from custody 20 minutes earlier on an unrelated matter.

Kulagbanda Bob Umar, 27, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.