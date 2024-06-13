RCMP Have Been Unable to Speak with Driver in Fatal Carberry Crash

It’s been nearly a year since 17 people were killed in a horrific bus crash involving a semi-trailer near Carberry, Manitoba.

On Thursday, RCMP provided an update on the investigation as the anniversary draws near on Saturday.

Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of major crime services for the Manitoba RCMP, says the driver of the bus continues to suffer severe medical issues, but would not go into detail to respect the driver’s privacy.

The bus was carrying seniors to a casino when it collided with the semi as it crossed the Trans-Canada Highway last June.

Police say the semi-trailer had the right of way.

RCMP handed over their findings to the Crown attorney’s office in January, which has yet to decide whether to lay charges.

“This investigation was very complex, very unique (and) required a copious amount of various resources,” said Lasson.

The bus was carrying seniors from Dauphin and surrounding communities at the time. People in Dauphin are scheduled to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy on Saturday.

— With files from The Canadian Press