VIDEO: Sneak Peek at Winnipeg’s First Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Canada will open its much-anticipated doughnut shop in south Winnipeg next week.

The company’s 4,600-square-foot store at 465 Sterling Lyon Parkway marks a milestone for the brand’s growth in Canada.

Take a sneak peek below at what you can expect:

Krispy Kreme’s first city location will open to the public on Tuesday, June 18.