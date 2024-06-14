Louise Bridge to Temporarily Close for Maintenance

Winnipeg’s Louise Bridge will soon closed for two weeks to undergo annual maintenance.

The city said Friday the closure will occur beginning Monday, June 17 at 6 a.m. until Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m.

Motorists are advised to allow for additional travel time to reach their destinations.

Those travelling downtown from westbound Nairn Avenue or from southbound Stadacona Street should use Midwinter Avenue to the Disraeli Bridge as an alternative route.

Pedestrian access will remain on one side of the bridge throughout the road closure.

Manitoba Marathon road closures

The Manitoba Marathon is this Sunday, meaning some streets will be temporarily closed.

Three streets will be completely closed from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 16: