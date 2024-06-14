Ruptured Gas Line Fixed in Sage Creek

WINNIPEG — A gas leak Thursday afternoon was quickly repaired in the Sage Creek neighbourhood.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews rushed to the 100 block of Des Hivernants Boulevard North at around 1:45 p.m. for a report of a ruptured gas line.

Emergency personnel arrived to find natural gas leaking into the air. Occupants of a nearby residential building temporarily sheltered in place while firefighters monitored gas levels in the area.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but not transported to hospital.

Manitoba Hydro crews stopped the gas leak approximately 45 minutes later.