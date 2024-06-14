Suspect Ditches $17K in Cash Running from Manitoba RCMP

A suspect in The Pas threw away $17,000 in cash while running away from RCMP officers earlier this week.

Police were responding to a disturbance at the local hospital on June 11, where it was reported a man was being aggressive with staff and punching the glass to the admitting room.

Officers arrived to find the suspect had already left the scene but later caught up to him on 2nd Street. That’s when the man began running from police.

During the brief pursuit, it was believed the suspect discarded items along the way. Police used a service dog to recover some of the items, which included two stashes of Canadian currency totalling more than $17,000.

Police say the man refused to provide his name and was in possession of a knife, illicit cannabis, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Alpha Matthews, 21, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.