Goldeyes Sign Winnipeg Pitcher Ben Onyshko

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have found their newest left-handed pitcher right at home.

Winnipeg native Ben Onyshko signed with the baseball club on Friday.

The 27-year-old was chosen by the Seattle Mariners in the 24th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Stetson University in Florida.

“We’re thrilled to add Ben to our roster,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “Not only is it exciting to get an experienced arm on our pitching staff but it’s an even bigger addition because he’s from Winnipeg. I know he will bring a lot of passion and pride to play for his hometown team and I expect great things from him.”

In a separate transaction, the Goldeyes traded right-handed pitcher Brady Schanuel to the Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for a player to be named later.