Monument Unveiled Honouring 17 Seniors Killed in Manitoba Bus Crash a Year Ago

By The Canadian Press

Mourners, dignitaries and first responders filled a park in western Manitoba on Saturday afternoon for the unveiling of a monument honouring the 17 victims of a deadly bus crash that took place one year ago.

Roughly 200 people — including Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew — were on hand for the official unveiling in the city of Dauphin, with many setting up lawn chairs in CN park and others embracing under overcast skies.

Volunteers handed out programs with small packets of seeds of forget me not flowers to plant after the ceremony.

Last year’s crash occurred when the bus, which was carrying seniors to a casino near the town of Carberry, collided with a semi-trailer while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway.

RCMP have said the semi-trailer had the right of way, and their investigation is now in the hands of Crown attorneys who will decide whether to lay charges.

The Mounties say they may never be able to talk to the bus driver, who was among the survivors who suffered severe injuries

The Manitoba government is examining three options to improve safety at the intersection — a wider median, a roundabout and a new design that would require people entering the Trans-Canada Highway to turn right instead of going straight or left.