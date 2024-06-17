Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ Coming to Winnipeg in 2025

Cirque du Soleil will return to Winnipeg early next year with the on-ice performance of Crystal.

Cirque’s 42nd creation explores the artistic possibilities of ice for the first time with stunning skating and acrobatic feats from February 20-23, 2025 at Canada Life Centre.

Crystal is a creative young woman who feels misunderstood and out of sync with herself. To escape her reality, she ventures out on a frozen pond and falls through the ice into an upside world.

Tickets are on sale now for Cirque Club members and go sale to the general public on June 25 through Ticketmaster.

Performance schedule:

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.