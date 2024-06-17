Teens Charged After Gun, Machete Brought to Red River Ex

Winnipeg police have charged two teens after they allegedly retrieved weapons from within the Red River Ex over the weekend.

Police were alerted at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a verbal dispute involving the suspects.

Police say a group of males were standing in line for a ride when they were confronted by two boys, who brandished a pistol and a machete.

The victims reported the incident to onsite security and the suspects were apprehended until police arrived.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with weapons offences and remain in custody.

Nobody was injured and the gun was determined to be an air pistol.

“The Winnipeg Police Service has communicated with executive members of the Red River Exhibition and has learned that although there are robust security measures at the park’s entrance, it is believed these weapons were previously tossed over the outer fencing for later retrieval,” police said in a statement.

“As a result of these actions, the Red River Ex has bolstered their perimeter security to ensure the safety of all attending guests.”

In 2022, a man was shot at the exhibition. Additional security was added as a result of the incident.

The Red River Ex opened last Friday and continues until June 23.