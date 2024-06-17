City CAO Michael Jack to Depart City Hall

City of Winnipeg chief administrative officer Michael Jack is resigning from his position at City Hall.

The city announced Monday that Jack, who has been CAO since 2021, will depart on June 28.

“I feel now is the time for someone new to come in and lead the City’s Public Service with a fresh perspective,” Jack said in a release.

“To paraphrase one of my favourite hockey coaches, as head of the City’s Public Service, I feel I was a good leader and I had a good team, but I have lead this team as far as I can and it’s time for someone new to take them to the next level.”

Jack started his career with the city in July 2000, working in various roles until being appointed to the CAO position in July 2021.

Mayor Scott Gillingham will move a motion at Tuesday’s executive policy committee meeting to recommend an interim CAO until a new, permanent CAO is appointed.