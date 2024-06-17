Man Knocked Unconscious During Police Encounter: IIU

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into a weekend incident after a man was knocked unconscious while being pursued by Winnipeg police.

Officers were patrolling the 2000 block of Corydon Avenue on Sunday night when they saw a man yelling and leaving a store with merchandise.

Police ordered the man to stop, but he continued to run. Officers caught up to him and a use-of-force encounter occurred during which the suspect hit his head on the ground, rendering him unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he is being monitored for a brain bleed.

Witnesses or anyone who has information or video footage is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.