Star Sea Bears’ Guard Teddy Allen Released

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have released star guard Teddy Allen from the organization, effective immediately.

Allen originally signed with Winnipeg last May and was a dominant player on the court, earning league MVP honours in 2023.



“Teddy Allen has been a valued member of our team, and we sincerely appreciate his contributions during his tenure with the Sea Bears. However, after careful consideration and many discussions, it has become evident that there is a misalignment of values and vision of the path forward for the club,” said head coach and general manager Mike Taylor.

“The decision to release Teddy Allen was very difficult, however it was made with the best interests of the organization in mind,” added team president Jason Smith.

“We remain committed to maintaining a cohesive and forward-thinking team environment that aligns with our core values and objectives. Our organization dedicates itself to upholding high standards of team, integrity, respect and consideration for our community.”