Teens Sexually Assaulted by Man Wielding a Syringe: Police

Winnipeg police say two teens were sexually assaulted last week by a man who forced them into a bedroom while holding a syringe.

The incident happened on the afternoon of June 13 at an apartment building in the St. John’s neighbourhood.

According to police, the suspect unlawfully entered a suite while armed with a syringe and confronted two teenage females. The victims were forced into a bedroom where he threatened to kill them and physically and sexually assaulted them. The male passed out and the victims called 911 for help. Police arrived and the suspect was arrested at the scene. The victims were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

About 10 minutes earlier, the same suspect began watching a mother and her two children in their yard from across the street. The woman retreated inside with her children and locked the doors, when the man attempted to break in but was scared off by another person within the residence.

Police have linked the suspect to both incidents and the sex crimes unit is investigating.

Alfred Colin Muskego, 49, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple weapons. He remains in custody.