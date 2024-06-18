Crunch Fitness Expanding into Winnipeg Market

An American fitness chain has set its sights on Winnipeg as part of a multi-province expansion.

Crunch Fitness will open its doors in the city later this summer.

“Expanding Crunch in Canada represents a great opportunity to provide our existing and new members with the high quality, affordable fitness experience Crunch is known for,” said Crunch Canada CEO Wes Hodgson, in a statement. “We look forward to working with new partners and franchisees as we move into new markets and further accelerate our growth.”

Crunch Winnipeg Kenaston will be located at 143 Nature Park Way. A company spokesperson tells ChrisD.ca they are targeting late August to early September 2024 for an opening.

The chain also announced Tuesday plans to open new locations in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Since arriving in Canada in 2017, Crunch Fitness operates more than 30 locations, with seven more gyms planned to open by the end of the year. The company plans to keep their expansion momentum going by having 50 clubs in the country by 2025.

Crunch Fitness was founded in New York in 1989 and has more than 400 franchised and corporate-owned fitness clubs throughout the world. It maintains a corporate headquarters in New York City, with its Canadian head office in Ontario.