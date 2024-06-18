Homicide Near Thompson Library Under Investigation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in the city of Thompson that occurred last weekend.

Police were called for an unresponsive male who was discovered in an area near the Thompson Public Library the morning of June 15.

Officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries, who was transported to hospital where he was subsequently air-lifted to Winnipeg in critical condition.

On June 16, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at (204) 677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.