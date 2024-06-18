Three Charged in Osborne Village Robbery, Assaults

WINNIPEG — Three people have been charged after a robbery, assault and vandalism at a local Shoppers Drug Mart last weekend.

It happened at the Osborne Village location on June 15 at around 8:30 p.m. Police were called to the store after receiving multiple reports of a robbery involving several suspects, who were also damaging property within the retailer.

Winnipeg police say two security guards were confronted and verbally assaulted by four suspects outside the business. The suspects began to assault both victims physically and followed them back into the store, where the assaults continued.

The suspects then stole cosmetic products valued at approximately $800 and demanded money from the register. When they couldn’t obtain the funds, the suspects displaced and broke merchandise, causing approximately $5,000 in damage.

Both security guards, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, but didn’t require medical assistance. A fourth suspect fled on foot before police arrived.

Video from the incident posted to social media showed a chaotic scene with a bystander stepping in to try and get the suspects to leave the store. One person in the video is seen tipping over a display stand of products on their way out.

An 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl face multiple charges. They were released pending a court date.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).