NDP’s Carla Compton Flips Tuxedo Orange in Byelection

WINNIPEG — The NDP’s Carla Compton has won a byelection in Winnipeg’s Tuxedo riding, flipping the seat orange for the first time.

Compton secured 3,777 votes, according to unofficial Elections Manitoba results at 9:45 p.m. Progressive Conservative candidate Lawrence Pinsky garnered 3,175 votes, while the Liberal’s Jamie Pfau came in third with 569 votes. Green Party candidate Janine Gibson received 118 votes.

Compton has been a registered nurse for 18 years and is currently employed as a hemodialysis nurse at St. Boniface Hospital. In addition, she operates a small consulting business. She previously ran for the Tuxedo seat as the NDP candidate in the 2019 election, but was unsuccessful.

Tuesday’s byelection was called after Tory MLA, former premier Heather Stefanson, announced her political retirement earlier this year.

The Tuxedo constituency has only been held by two people — Stefanson and another former premier, Gary Filmon.

It was among the few Winnipeg seats to remain strongly Tory blue when the NDP racked up big majority governments in the early 2000s.

— With files from The Canadian Press